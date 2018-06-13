RSS
0745 GMT June 13, 2018

Published: 0636 GMT June 13, 2018

Minakari: Unique, ancient art of Isfahan

Minakari: Unique, ancient art of Isfahan
IRNA

Minakari or enameling is the art of coloring and ornamenting the surface of metals by fusing over it brilliant colors that are decorated in an intricate design.

Mina is the feminine form of Mina in Persian, meaning heaven, according to ifpnews.com.

Mina refers to the Azure color of heaven. The Iranian craftsmen of Sassanid era invented this art and Mongols spread it to India and other countries.

Enamel is usually used to design vase, jewelry and candleholder in addition to doors and chandeliers of holy shrines. The central city of Isfahan is the most important Iranian hub of enameling.

Enamel working and decorating metals with colorful and baked coats is one of the distinguished courses of art in Isfahan.

Mina, is defined as some sort of glasslike colored coat which can be stabilized by heat on different metals particularly copper.

Although this course is of abundant use industrially for producing metal and hygienic dishes, it has been used by painters, goldsmiths and metal engravers since long times ago.

The artisans engrave the surface of the metal with intricate designs using a metal stylus which is then filled in with colors.

Mina is then placed in a furnace where the colors are fused and hardened to become one with the surface.

The piece is then gently rubbed with a file and cleaned with a mixture of lemon and tamarind that helps highlight the luster of each color.

 

   
