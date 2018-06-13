Yazd to hold festival, carnival to mark anniversary of global registration

By Sadeq Dehqan & Katayoon Dashti

A festival for celebrating global registration of Yazd historical city will be held concurrent with the anniversary of this important event, said director general of Yazd Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

Seyyed Mostafa Fatemi told Iran Daily that street carnival will be held on the sidelines of the event.

UNESCO added the historical texture of Yazd in central Iran to its list of world heritage sites.

The site was inscribed on the world heritage list during the 41st session of UNSCO’s World Heritage Committee in Krakow, Poland, on July 9, 2017.

Fatemi also said that a ceremony is to be held annually to commemorate the global registration of Yazd. In addition, a summer festival will be held in Yazd, he said.

He explained that the programs will start in provincial cities as of June 22 and run until Sept. 6.

For example, sand sculptures festival and date festival will be held in Bafq, he added.

On designation of days of Global Registration of Yazd Week, he said the first day is marked as ‘Day of Yazd Culture and Art and Music Festival of Desert Dwellers’.

The second day is Day of Pahlevani and Zoorkhaneh Rituals and practicing paragliding.

The third day, which is concurrent with Martyrdom Anniversary of Imam Ja’far Sadeq (PUBH) — sixth Imam of Shias — will be held at Iranshahr Husseinieh in Yazd, accompanied with Nakhl-Gardani ceremonies.

The fourth day is known as ‘Day of Coexistence of Religions’, in which Jews and Zoroastrians will hold programs alongside Muslims.

The fifth day is ‘Day of Art and Architecture’.

The street carnival will be held across the city on the sixth and seventh days, he said, adding Yazdi characters and personalities, events occurred in Yazd culture, and special ceremonies such as wedding rituals will be put on display.

On rising arrival of foreign tourists to Yazd, he said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the landmark nuclear deal signed between Iran and the world major powers in July 2015 — was very effective in rise in number of foreign tourists to Yazd.

The global registration of Yazd also accelerated the trend of arrival of foreign tourists to Yazd, he added.

Fatemi continued that the number of foreign tourists grew to 110,000 in the year to mid-March 2018, indicating a 32-percent rise compared to the year to mid-March 2017.

Yazd along with Shiraz and Isfahan have drawn the highest number of foreign tourists particularly Europeans, he said, adding, “This indicates the high position of Yazd in tourism field.

“Currently, Yazd has five globally registered monuments and 2,000 nationally registered ones. These are our main assets and potentials in tourism sector.”

Given the high historical potentials of Yazd, biodiversity and cultural diversity, he said, the city’s future should be determined on basis of tourism.

Tourism can be considered as the most important development path of the province, he added.

“After global registration of Yazd, the cases of destruction of historical textures have lessened. Local people seriously supervise the issue and if a case of destruction of historical texture occurs, they disseminated the news.”

Today, the level of destruction of old monuments and houses within the precincts of historical texture has decreased, he said.

He also said there are strict legal ways to encounter those who destroy historical textures. The judiciary has considered heavey penalties even jail for those who violate the law, he concluded.