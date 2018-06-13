Turkey in talks with Iran to import bitumen: Official

An official with Iranian Oil Products Exporters Union said Ankara is in talks with Tehran to import bitumen.

"Turkey is in negotiations with Iran to import bitumen and meet its three-million-ton annual demand," Hassan Tajik, a member of the presiding board of the Union's Tar Committee, told Trend News Agency.

Turkey's consumption of bitumen currently stands at four million tons per year, he added.

The official further noted that Ankara can only produce one million ton of its annual need and that it has to import the rest from its neighbors, including Iran.

Tajik said India, West African nations and the nations of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are among major export destinations of Iran's bitumen.

Iran exported 3.8 million tons of bitumen last year, he said, adding that the amount may drop in the year to March 21, 2019 due to maintenance operations at refineries and also lack of basic materials.

Iran produces nearly 5 million tons of bitumen a year. Countries in the Middle East, South Asia, East and Southeast Asia, Africa and Europe import the product from Iran.

Tajik also warned that the Iranian bitumen market is expected to suffer major setbacks unless the government considers a secondary market for hard currencies.