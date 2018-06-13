32,000 online businesses identified in Iran: Official

The Iranian government has identified 32,000 online businesses in the country, said the secretary of the Association of Online Business.

Reza Olfat Nasab added that the identity of the 32,000 online businesses has been verified and that 18,000 more businesses are in the process of identity verification, Mehr News Agency reported.

"Work permits for 600 online businesses have been issued in the past six months," Olfat Nasab said.

He called for further state support for online businesses, saying that there are still many problems facing such businesses and they need help in order to be able to fully materialize e-commerce in the country.

Many Iranians use social media as a platform for advertising and selling products.