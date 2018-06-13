RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0404 GMT June 13, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 216648
Published: 0137 GMT June 13, 2018

32,000 online businesses identified in Iran: Official

32,000 online businesses identified in Iran: Official

The Iranian government has identified 32,000 online businesses in the country, said the secretary of the Association of Online Business.

Reza Olfat Nasab added that the identity of the 32,000 online businesses has been verified and that 18,000 more businesses are in the process of identity verification, Mehr News Agency reported.

"Work permits for 600 online businesses have been issued in the past six months," Olfat Nasab said.

He called for further state support for online businesses, saying that there are still many problems facing such businesses and they need help in order to be able to fully materialize e-commerce in the country.

Many Iranians use social media as a platform for advertising and selling products.

   
KeyWords
online
business
Iran
identify
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0853 sec