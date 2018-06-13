Nobody speaks for OPEC alone: Zanganeh

No single country speaks as the unified voice of OPEC as decisions must be made collectively, said Iran's oil minister.

Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will hold a regular meeting next week in Vienna, Austria to discuss the group's coordinated effort to drain the glut of oil from the global market with production cuts, UPI reported.

Ostensibly, on the urging of the US government, Saudi Arabia has signaled it could put more oil on the market in the second half of the year.

On Wednesday, IRNA quoted Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh as saying the voice of OPEC was a chorus, not a solo.

"Zanganeh pointed to comments by a number of OPEC members in recent days and said that no country is spokesperson for OPEC and all decisions of the organization should be taken by a consensus among all members," the report read.

The United Arab Emirates holds the rotating presidency. With US sanctions pressure looming, Zanganeh called on the UAE to consider OPEC statutes that states that regard should be given 'at all times' to the interests of oil producing nations in terms of steady income and a regular supply of oil for consuming nations.