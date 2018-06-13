Iran, Azerbaijan poised to bolster cooperation

Iran and Azerbaijan vowed to increase cooperation especially in customs affairs.

In a meeting between Iran's Ambassador in Baku Javad Jahangirzadeh and the Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev, the two sides discussed the extension of working hours of the common border checkpoints given its importance in bolstering bilateral relations, Mehr News Agency reported.

Jahangirzadeh voiced Iran's willingness to expand ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan describing the current status of relations between the two countries in areas of customs and bilateral interactions as positive.

Mehdiyev hailed frequent meetings between officials of the two neighboring countries as a positive step towards in expanding ties and increasing customs cooperation.