0403 GMT June 13, 2018

News ID: 216652
Published: 0148 GMT June 13, 2018

Turkey, Iran to start passenger rail service

Turkey, Iran to start passenger rail service

A new passenger rail service between Turkey and Iran will begin operations on June 18, said Turkey's Minister of Transportation, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ahmet Arslan on Wednesday.

"There is a freight shipment between Iran and Turkey. However, there was no passenger transportation. We will start passenger rail transportation — that we had suspended for about three years — between Tabriz [northwest of Iran] and Van [eastern province of Turkey] on June 18," Arslan said in eastern Kars Province, reported Anadolu Agency.

The minister said the first train will operate from Tabriz on June 18 and from Van on June 19.

He added the train will run twice a week from Tabriz to Van, and vice versa. "This is important for our country and for our region," Arslan said.

   
