RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0403 GMT June 13, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 216654
Published: 0151 GMT June 13, 2018
Mamand: Region not to endanger interests for any group

Tehran tells Erbil its forces have right to confront epicenter of terror

Tehran tells Erbil its forces have right to confront epicenter of terror
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

Cavusoglu: Turkey in contact with Iran over anti-PKK operation

Political Desk

 

Tehran protested to the Iraq’s Kurdistan Region over recent infiltration of terrorist groups based in the semi-autonomous region into the country, which decided to commit terrorist acts in Iran.

Iran’s Consulate General in Erbil handed over Tehran’s protest note to Siham Mamand, an official at the region’s Department of Foreign Affairs, IRNA reported.

Delegation of Iranian diplomats led by Deputy Consul General Siamak Borhani emphasized the Iranian Armed Forces’ right to legitimate defense and confronting the epicenter of terror.

Expressing disappointment over the recent events, Mamand stressed that the Iraqi Kurdistan will surely not let its “positive and constructive” relations with Iran be affected by such moves.

Mamand added that the region has a “strong will” to develop and reinforce its ties with Iran, and that it would not endanger its interests for the sake of any group or party.

Over the weekend, Iranian security forces dismantled three terror groups seeking to infiltrate into the country in separate operations, killing several of them in the Oshnavieh and Sarvabad border areas in the province of Kurdestan.

During the security operations, a considerable amount of explosives, weapons, and equipment was confiscated.

 

Turkey’s operations in Iraq

 

In the neighboring Turkey, the country has launched new operations against Kurdish militants based in Iraq. 

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday Ankara is in contact with Iran about conducting a possible military operation against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in the northern Iraq region of Qandil, close to the Iranian border, Hurriyet Daily reported.

 

 

“We are in contact with Iran,” Cavusoglu told broadcaster Haberturk. “PKK is a threat to them as well. Qandil is very close to the Iran border...We will improve cooperation with Iran.”

Turkey recently launched military operations to eliminate the PKK in northern Iraq, targeting its headquarters in the Qandil Mountain region and in the Sinjar Province of the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on June 11.

Ankara’s preparations for a large-scale operation against the PKK presence in the northern Iraq began in early March.

Turkey now has 11 bases in northern Iraq in a bid to effectively and sustainably fight against the PKK, which for decades has enjoyed a relative security vacuum in the region.

Cavusoglu also said Turkey was in talks with the United States, the central Iraqi government in Baghdad, and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Arbil for a four-way coordination to finally put an end to the presence of the PKK in northern Iraq.

Turkey has also completed more than half of a 144 km (90 mile) wall on its border with Iran to prevent infiltration by Kurdish militants and smuggling, a move that was welcomed by Iran.

 

   
KeyWords
Tehran
Iran Daily
Kurdistan
PKK
terrorists
Mamand
Cavusoglu
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0802 sec