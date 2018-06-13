RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0403 GMT June 13, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 216656
Published: 0222 GMT June 13, 2018

Tehran denounces Ottawa’s move to cease negotiations on restoring Iran ties

Tehran denounces Ottawa’s move to cease negotiations on restoring Iran ties

Political Desk

Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Bahram Qassemi expressed Tehran’s dissatisfaction over the recent move by the Canadian House of Commons to “cease all negotiations or discussions" on restoring diplomatic relations with Tehran.

Qassemi described the move as a strategic mistake which would have destructive consequences, the Foreign Ministry’s official website reported on Wednesday.

The Iranian official also condemned raising allegations against Iran’s military institutions during the session of the Canadian House of Commons.

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reversed Canada’s long-stated goal to improve relations with Iran.

On June 12, the government sided with an opposition motion in Parliament demanding that Ottawa “immediately cease all negotiations or discussions” on restoring diplomatic relations with Iran.

The motion was introduced by a Conservative member of Parliament Garnett Genuis.

Former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper severed Canada’s diplomatic ties with Iran in September 2012 when he closed the Canadian Embassy in Tehran. But Canada continued to hold on to the objective of restoring relations with Iran.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Tehran
Ottawa
ties
cease
Genuis
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4126 sec