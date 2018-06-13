Tehran denounces Ottawa’s move to cease negotiations on restoring Iran ties

Political Desk

Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Bahram Qassemi expressed Tehran’s dissatisfaction over the recent move by the Canadian House of Commons to “cease all negotiations or discussions" on restoring diplomatic relations with Tehran.

Qassemi described the move as a strategic mistake which would have destructive consequences, the Foreign Ministry’s official website reported on Wednesday.

The Iranian official also condemned raising allegations against Iran’s military institutions during the session of the Canadian House of Commons.

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reversed Canada’s long-stated goal to improve relations with Iran.

On June 12, the government sided with an opposition motion in Parliament demanding that Ottawa “immediately cease all negotiations or discussions” on restoring diplomatic relations with Iran.

The motion was introduced by a Conservative member of Parliament Garnett Genuis.

Former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper severed Canada’s diplomatic ties with Iran in September 2012 when he closed the Canadian Embassy in Tehran. But Canada continued to hold on to the objective of restoring relations with Iran.