News ID: 216663
Published: 0314 GMT June 13, 2018

Iran’s Esteki named Liga Zimbrilor’s best handball player - again

Iran’s Esteki named Liga Zimbrilor’s best handball player - again

Sports Desk

Iran’s Sajad Esteki was named best player of Romania’s 2017-18 handball league called Liga Zimbrilor for the second successive year.

He is currently playing for Dimano Bucuresti that has recently managed to win the league title for the second consecutive season, varzesh3.com reported.

Esteki was selected Liga Zimbrilor’s best player by the Romanian Handball Federation.

He, who has recently signed a contract with another Romanian club along with his brother Allah Karam Esteki, is still not quite sure about his next season’s team, as Dimano Bucuresti’s fans are insisting that the two siblings should not leave the club.

 

 

   
