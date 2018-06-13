Macau win sends Iran to last 16 of Asian women’s championship

Sports Desk

Iran defeated Macau 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-12) at the 2018 Asian Women's U19 Volleyball Championship in its third group stage match on Wednesday to advance to the last 16 of the competitions.

Earlier in the tournament currently underway in Bắc Ninh Province in Vietnam, the Iranian side won its first match against Hong Kong 3-1 and then conceded a narrow 3-2 defeat to Australia.

Iran takes on India in the Round of 8 today.

Iran’s opening lineup in its match against Macau comprised Aitak Salamat, Mona Ashofteh, Zahra Salehi, Elaheh Hallaj, Fatemeh Enayat and Roqayeh Jahani.

Following the match, Iran’s coach Sargol Alizadeh said, “We clinched a decisive victory against Macau.

“Iran played very well today. We entered the pitch seeking to notch up a victory and fortunately managed to power past our rival.

Organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation the tournament is held biennially.

Kicked off on June 10 the competitions will come to an end on June 17.