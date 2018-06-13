RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0640 GMT June 13, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 216668
Published: 0400 GMT June 13, 2018

Prime Minister Kvirikashvili resigns protests in Georgia

Prime Minister Kvirikashvili resigns protests in Georgia

Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has resigned, citing a dispute with the leader of the ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

"We've had some disagreements with the leader of the ruling party," Kvirikashvili said in a televised statement on Wednesday.

Ivanishvili is a former premier and the richest man in the ex-Soviet country.

"I think there is a moment now when the leader of the (ruling) party should be given an opportunity to staff a new cabinet," he added, Presstv reported.

Fifty-year-old Kvirikashvili has been in office since 2015. His resignation comes after the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, was hit by anti-government protests.

Georgians staged protests on May 31 against what they said was a miscarriage of justice following the murder of two teenagers in December. On June 9, the protests stopped, but resumed on June 10 and ended a day later with police removing the protesters' tents and arresting opposition politicians and their supporters.

   
KeyWords
Kvirikashvili
protests
Georgia
 
Resource: presstv
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1981 sec