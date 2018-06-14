RSS
0451 GMT June 14, 2018

News ID: 216680
Published: 0430 GMT June 14, 2018

United Nations condemns excessive Israeli force against Palestinians

The UN General Assembly condemned Israel on Wednesday for excessive use of force against Palestinian civilians and asked U.N. chief Antonio Guterres to recommend an “international protection mechanism” for occupied Palestinian territory.

The General Assembly adopted a resolution with 120 votes in favor, eight against and 45 abstentions. It was put forward in the General Assembly by Algeria, Turkey and the Palestinians after the United States vetoed a similar resolution in the 15-member U.N. Security Council earlier this month, according to Reuters.

The General Assembly text condemned the firing of rockets from Gaza into Israeli civilian areas, but did not mention Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but carry political weight.

The United States failed in a bid to amend the resolution with a paragraph that would have condemned violence by Hamas.

Australia, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Solomon Islands and Togo joined Israel and the United States in voting against the resolution.

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza border protests since March 30. The largest number of deaths occurred on May 14, the day the
 
 
United States moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.
 
Amid international condemnation of its use of lethal force, Israel said many of the dead were militants and that the Israeli army was repelling attacks on the border
 
fence between Israel and Gaza. Washington has maintained Israel’s right to defend itself and refrained from joining calls for Israeli restraint.
 
 
Palestinians and their supporters said most protesters were unarmed civilians and Israel used excessive force against them.
 
 
In December 128 countries defied President Donald Trump and voted in favor of a U.N. General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to drop its
 
 
recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

 

   
