0904 GMT June 14, 2018

News ID: 216685
Published: 0646 GMT June 14, 2018

Two killed in knife attack at mosque in South Africa, police say

Two people were stabbed to death on Thursday at a mosque in South Africa’s Malmesbury in the Western Cape before the attacker was shot dead by police.

“Attack at a mosque in Malmesbury leads to 3 deaths. Provincial detectives are currently combing the scene for clues,” the South African police service said on its official Twitter feed, Reuters reported.

   
