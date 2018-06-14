Two killed in knife attack at mosque in South Africa, police say

News ID: 216685 Published: 0646 GMT June 14, 2018

Two people were stabbed to death on Thursday at a mosque in South Africa’s Malmesbury in the Western Cape before the attacker was shot dead by police.

“Attack at a mosque in Malmesbury leads to 3 deaths. Provincial detectives are currently combing the scene for clues,” the South African police service said on its official Twitter feed, Reuters reported.

KeyWords