0904 GMT June 14, 2018

News ID: 216687
Published: 0831 GMT June 14, 2018

Sanders to leave White House at end of year: CBS

Sanders to leave White House at end of year: CBS

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is planning to leave the Donald Trump administration by the end of the year, according to a new report.

Sanders and principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah are both heading for the exits, CBS News reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the Trump administration, according to presstv.ir.

Sanders, who is considered a confidante of President Trump, has reportedly told friends about her plans to quit her job at the White House.

Sanders did not deny the report in a tweet sent about an hour after the report was published.

Shah is also considering his exit, but has not yet decided on a departure date.

Sanders and Shah are among the most visible members of the Trump administration.

Sanders previously worked in the White House as deputy press secretary under then-press secretary Sean Spicer. She became the main White House spokesperson after Spicer resigned in July last year.

Shah worked for the Republican National Committee (RNC) during the 2016 campaign season, and later joined the Trump White House.

   
