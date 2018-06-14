Iran to send police to Moscow for FIFA 2018

Interpol of Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA) is to send some teams to participate in keeping security and order during FIFA World Cup 2018 and to exchange experiences with the Russian Police, said NAJA Interpol chief on Thursday.

'In case of emergencies, Iranian nationals present in Moscow can contact the Russian Police,' said Brigadier-General Hadi Shirzad, IRNA reported.



The phone numbers he gave are as follow:

• in Moscow city: +7(495)6229458 & +7(495)6229460

• in Moscow province: +7(498)50541170

• in Saint Petersburg: +7(812)6018573

• in Leningrad Province: +7(812)5799999

• in Kazan city: +7(843)2274696



General Shirzaad added that the Iranian nationals can contact Interpol with the following numbers:

• 0079990116951

• 0079990117857



He also advised the Iranians in Moscow to take two copies of their passports and visas and keep one of the copies with them and the other one at their residence.