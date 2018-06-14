Phases 6,7,8 connected to South Pars

News ID: 216692 Published: 1023 GMT June 14, 2018

The Phases 6, 7 and 8 of South Pars oil and gas field got connected to the third refinery, said the public relations office of Pars Oil and Gas Company.

'With the three phases being connected to the refinery, the production of sour gas will reach 11 square meters a day,' said the office.



The refinery can reach 13 million square meters if necessary, IRNA reported.

