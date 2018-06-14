Phases 6,7,8 connected to South Pars

-
Bill on restricting Iran ties to hurt Canada’s interests: Tehran
Iran FM: Canadians anti-Iran act will be detrimental to them
Iran blames Trump policies for high oil prices
Iran to start constructing re-designed Arak heavy reactor soon: AEOI
Macau win sends Iran to last 16 of Asian women’s championship
Iran’s Esteki named Liga Zimbrilor’s best handball player - again
AEOI: Iran to resume enrichment at Fordo if nuclear deal falls apart
Tehran denounces Ottawa’s move to cease negotiations on restoring Iran ties
Tehran tells Erbil its forces have right to confront epicenter of terror
OPEC: Iran oil production hit 3.8m bpd in May