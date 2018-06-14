RSS
0413 GMT June 14, 2018

News ID: 216696
Published: 0100 GMT June 14, 2018

Iran president slams US ‘unilateralism’ in talks with Malaysian PM

Iran’s president has once again denounced the US for choosing to leave the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, saying Washington’s unilateral policies run contrary to international law.

Rouhani said Washington’s unilateral withdrawal last month from the 2015 nuclear accord was at odds with international regulations, stressing, however, that Tehran seeks to continue cooperation with other sides to help keep the agreement alive, presstv.ir reported.

The Iran deal, officially dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the outcome of over a decade of negotiations between Tehran and six world powers – the US, France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China – and has been hailed as a great victory for international teamwork and diplomacy.

However, US President Donald Trump said last month that Washington was withdrawing from the deal – negotiated under his predecessor – and would re-impose the anti-Iran sanctions that had been lifted under the deal.

It is not the first time Trump attempts to kill an international accord. The US president ditched the Paris climate deal, to which most of the world nations are signatories. Trump has also been pressing for the re-negotiation of NAFTA, a free trade agreement with its allies, Canada and Mexico.

Elsewhere in his comments, Rouhani called for joint efforts by Iran and Malaysia to fight terrorism and promote global peace.

The Malaysian premier, in turn, said his country pursues cooperation and friendship with all world nations, particularly Iran.

He also praised the Islamic Republic’s policy of interaction with the world, emphasizing that unilateralism undermines trust and cooperation among world states.

   
KeyWords
President Rouhani
US
Malaysian PM
 
