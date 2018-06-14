Iran Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 537 inmates

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday pardoned or commuted prison terms of 537 convicts on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the holy month Ramadan.

The pardon was granted at the request of the country's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani for the inmates sentenced in Iran's Revolutionary Courts, the Judicial Organization of Armed Forces, and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization, IRNA reported.



Article 110 of the Islamic Republic Constitution grants the Supreme Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the judiciary.