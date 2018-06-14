RSS
News ID: 216698
Published: 0237 GMT June 14, 2018

‘Rising Kashmir’ editor Shujaat Bukhari shot dead by gunmen in Srinagar: Police

Shujaat Bukhari was leaving his office in Press Enclave in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk when he was shot at. He is in a critical condition, police said.

Senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his office in Srinagar on Thursday, according to Hindustantimes.

Bukhari was in his vehicle outside his office at Press Enclave when he came under fire. Two of his personal security officers were also injured in the attack.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack.

 
 
 

“Shocked & deeply saddened by sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. Strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family,” Mufti tweeted.

Bukhari (48) was the editor in chief of the English newspaper, Rising Kashmir and was earlier a former correspondent of the Hindu.

   
