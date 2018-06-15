RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1258 GMT June 15, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 216722
Published: 1229 GMT June 15, 2018

Macedonians protest against name change deal

Macedonians protest against name change deal

Macedonian nationalists protested for the second day in a row outside the parliament in Skopje on Thursday, as it was announced by the country's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev that an agreement has been reached with Greece to change the country's name into 'Northern Macedonia', thus settling a long standing dispute between both countries.

The protesters blocked the surrounding streets while displaying numerous national flags and banners, while chanting threatening slogans about Zaev, the Greeks and the Albanian population in Macedonia. Several speakers took turns to address the crowd, Presstv Reported.

Many in Greece have seen the name 'Macedonia' as posing a threat to the Greek state arguing that it implies a territorial claim over the eponymous region of northern Greece.

The naming dispute dates back to Macedonia's declaration of independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

As a result, international organizations and states that do not recognize the constitutional name 'Republic of Macedonia' refer to it as 'the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.'

 
   
KeyWords
Macedonians
protest
change deal
parliament
Skopje
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0824 sec