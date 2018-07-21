Expediency Council passes law allowing minorities to become city councils member

National Desk

Iran's State Expediency Council has approved the membership of a Zoroastrian Iranian in the Yazd City Council who was not allowed to enter the council for a second term in 2017.

According to a law that was passed by the Expediency Council, religious minorities can become members of city councils in Iran, said Majid Ansari, a member of the State Expediency Council, on Saturday, IRNA reported.

Sepanta Niknam, a Zoroastrian Iranian, was elected to the Yazd City Council in 2013 and served as councilor until 2017.

Despite reelection, he was suspended from running for a second time in office after his candidacy was legally challenged by a defeated local rival.

He is the first and the only Zoroastrian who has served as a member of city councils in Iran.

Ansari added that the amendment to allow non-Muslims to become members of city councils was first passed by Parliament but rejected by the Guardian Council.

According to the Iranian Constitution, the State Expediency Council has the final say in disputes between Parliament and the Guardian Council.