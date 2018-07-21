RSS
0433 GMT July 21, 2018

Published: 0342 GMT July 21, 2018

Bosworth sets world outdoor best in 3000m walk

Bosworth sets world outdoor best in 3000m walk
Tom Bosworth celebrates after winning the men's 3000m race walk in the London Diamond League in London, Britain, on July 21, 2018.
IAN KINGTON/AFP

Britain's Tom Bosworth opened the London Diamond League meeting in style with a world outdoor best performance in the 3000m walk on Saturday.

Bosworth, a former circus performer, attacked the clock from the start and crossed the line at the London Stadium in 10:43.84 minutes, smashing the old outdoor mark of 10:47.11, set by Italy's Giovanni De Benedicts in May 1990, AFP reported.

Bosworth has gone quicker indoors, clocking 10:30.28 on the boards in Glasgow in February.

The 28-year-old from Kent set a world mile best in the Anniversary Games Diamond League meeting in London a year ago.

"I really wanted it. I've just come down from altitude and didn't know what was going to happen," he said.

"The crowd really helped me. There's something about competing in this stadium."

 

   
