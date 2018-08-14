Turkish armed forces, jets kill 47 Kurdish PKK militants in one week

The Interior Ministry, in a statement released on Monday, said 2,218 operations were conducted between August 6 and 13, during which a total of 35 PKK terrorists were killed. Three Kurdish militants were captured alive, while nine others surrendered as well, Presstv Reported.

The statement further noted that 128 people were also arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the PKK terrorist group.

On Sunday, the Turkish Interior Ministry stated that high-profile PKK militant Ibrahim Çoban, better known by the nom de guerre Atakan Mahir, had been “neutralized” during an offensive in the country’s eastern province of Tunceli.

The statement added that Çoban was on the red category of the terror blacklist.

The Turkish military generally uses the term "neutralize" to signify that the militants were killed, captured or surrendered.

PKK militants regularly clash with Turkish forces in the Kurdish-dominated southeast of Turkey attached to northern Iraq.

Turkey, along with the European Union and the United States, has declared the PKK a terrorist group and banned it. The militant group has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region since 1984.

A shaky ceasefire between the PKK and the Turkish government collapsed in July 2015. Attacks on Turkish security forces have soared ever since.

Over the past few months, Turkish ground and air forces have been carrying out operations against PKK positions in the country as well as in northern Iraq and neighboring Syria.

More than 40,000 people have been killed during the three-decade conflict between Turkey and the autonomy-seeking militant group.