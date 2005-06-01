RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0533 GMT August 14, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 219825
Published: 0538 GMT August 13, 2018

UK public to further suffer from broken policing: Police chief

UK public to further suffer from broken policing: Police chief

A senior police official in the United Kingdom says stretched resources have made policing effectively “broken” in parts of the country, warning that it is the public that would suffer from understaffing and cuts in police forces.

“The reality is that policing in some places is broken, we are most certainly in crisis and that is a direct result of the pressure the government has put on by a reduction in funding,” said new head of the Police Federation John Apter on Monday while speaking to the Independent newspaper.

The official, whose organization represents rank-and-file officers across England and Wales, said falling headcounts and increasing crime were forcing police to abandon some investigations into crimes that would have been previously dealt with, Presstv Reported.

“We can’t do everything – there are going to be situations where we simply can’t deliver the policing we want to deliver,” said Apter.

He added that police inability to investigate certain crimes meant a huge disappointment for the public.

"The public are already suffering and they are going to suffer more and more,” Apter said, adding, “we are failing the public, but that’s not the fault of police officers on the ground, and in some cases it’s not the chief constable’s fault.”

The official said the problem was directly linked to government decisions to cut police funding.

“What we are finding now is that we’ve been cut so much we start to become inefficient,” he  said.

Britain has seen a considerable spike in the rate of crimes over the past years. Data by police shows that forces logged some 11 percent more crimes in the 12 months to March compared to the previous year.  The 5.5 million crimes recorded is the highest tally seen for an equivalent period since 2005-06.

 

 

   
KeyWords
UK
policing
Police chief
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1361 sec