RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0532 GMT August 14, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 219836
Published: 0707 GMT August 14, 2018

Thai court delays decision on taking up case against Airports of Thailand, King Power

Thai court delays decision on taking up case against Airports of Thailand, King Power

A Thai court on Tuesday said it would extend a hearing into accusations of graft against Airports of Thailand PCL. (AOT) and duty-free retailer King Power, delaying a decision on whether to take up the case.

A former anti-graft official, Charnchai Issarasenanark, sued executives from both firms last year in a private capacity, accusing King Power of failing to pay the Thai government 14 billion baht ($420 million) from the operation of an airport franchise it was granted in 2006, Reuters reported.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Bangkok will hold another hearing session on September 4, a court official said, adding it would summon the president of Airports of Thailand to clarify the board’s duties, its revenues and regulations governing commercial activity.

Airports of Thailand and King Power have previously denied the allegations.

King Power is owned by billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and his family. The tycoon also owns English Premier League club Leicester City.

King Power’s franchise is set to expire in 2020 with Airports of Thailand due to hold an auction this year for the license.

($1 = 33.3300 baht)

 

 

   
KeyWords
Thai
court
delays
decision
on taking up case
against Airports of Thailand, King Power
IranDaily
 
Resource: Reuters
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2234 sec