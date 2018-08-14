RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0531 GMT August 14, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 219845
Published: 0942 GMT August 14, 2018

Iran hails Swiss investment: Energy minister

Iran hails Swiss investment: Energy minister
IRNA

Iran welcomes Swiss companies bid to invest on Iran's solar energy sector, said the country's minister of energy on Tuesday.

“Cooperation between Iran and Switzerland in different fields, including water and electricity, started 15 years ago,” Reza Ardakanian said during a meeting with Swiss ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner, IRNA reported.

“The water cooperation document of Iran and Switzerland was signed 15 years ago, but due to administrative issues it has since been suspended.

“However, this did not hinder Tehran and Bern from continuing their interactions.”

Ardakanian said that now a workgroup is expected to examine grounds for cooperation and ensure implementation of agreements.

He said that Iran and Switzerland can cooperate in renewable energies.

Swiss companies can use Iran's infrastructures to produce electricity that can be sold to the neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, the Iranian energy minister added.

Meantime, Lietner, the Swiss ambassador, emphasized the projects and hoped for more enhancement of cooperation between Tehran and Bern.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Swiss
invetment
Ardakanian
Energy
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4518 sec