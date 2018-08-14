Iran hails Swiss investment: Energy minister

Iran welcomes Swiss companies bid to invest on Iran's solar energy sector, said the country's minister of energy on Tuesday.

“Cooperation between Iran and Switzerland in different fields, including water and electricity, started 15 years ago,” Reza Ardakanian said during a meeting with Swiss ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner, IRNA reported.

“The water cooperation document of Iran and Switzerland was signed 15 years ago, but due to administrative issues it has since been suspended.

“However, this did not hinder Tehran and Bern from continuing their interactions.”

Ardakanian said that now a workgroup is expected to examine grounds for cooperation and ensure implementation of agreements.

He said that Iran and Switzerland can cooperate in renewable energies.

Swiss companies can use Iran's infrastructures to produce electricity that can be sold to the neighboring countries, including Afghanistan, the Iranian energy minister added.

Meantime, Lietner, the Swiss ambassador, emphasized the projects and hoped for more enhancement of cooperation between Tehran and Bern.