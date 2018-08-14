RSS
Published: 1028 GMT August 14, 2018

5,000-year old antique found in SE Iran

5,000-year old antique found in SE Iran
IRNA

Three antique items were found in Jiroft, southeastern Iran, said the commander of the protection unit of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

“Antique experts are examining the materials discovered and further details will be published later,” said Colonel Reza Mohammad-Rezaee on Monday evening, IRNA reported.

Civilization in Jiroft, Kerman Province, dates back to the third millennium BCE.

   
KeyWords
antique
found
SE
 
