'Chogan' registered as Iran's cultural heritage

President of the Polo Federation Hojatollah Dehkhodaei said Chogan, a forerunner of Polo, was named in the 12th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage as Iran’s cultural heritage, contrary to claims made by some other countries, such as Azerbaijan.

Chogan is played on horseback and is recognized as a version of the modern Polo game, Mehr News Agency reported.

On the sidelines of a ceremony to commemorate the universal registration of Chogan, Dehkhodaei told reporters that UNESCO examined Iran's evidences regarding the possession of Chogan as its cultural heritage, and finally voted in favor of Iran and declared that the sport definitely belongs to Iran.

He further noted that Azerbaijan does not have a claim on Chogan and has only registered the short-legged Karabakh horse, on which the game was played.