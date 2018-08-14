'Chogan' registered as Iran's cultural heritage

Chogan is played on horseback and is recognized as a version of the modern Polo game, Mehr News Agency reported.
On the sidelines of a ceremony to commemorate the universal registration of Chogan, Dehkhodaei told reporters that UNESCO examined Iran's evidences regarding the possession of Chogan as its cultural heritage, and finally voted in favor of Iran and declared that the sport definitely belongs to Iran.
He further noted that Azerbaijan does not have a claim on Chogan and has only registered the short-legged Karabakh horse, on which the game was played.