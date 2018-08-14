Russia willing to discuss US concerns regarding space weapons

AFP Russia's Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying the members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 56/57, NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev and German astronaut Alexander Gerst, blasts off to the ISS from the launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome on June 6, 2018.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday Moscow was ready to discuss its newest strategic weapons with the United States even though they were not part of the INF arms control treaty, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

The arms control agreement, known as the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, was signed in the late 1980s between the Soviet Union and the United States.

The United States voiced deep concern on Tuesday about Russia's pursuit of "super weapons" and "space weapons".

Days after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Helsinki last month Russia showed off "super weapons" – a new generation of nuclear and conventional missiles, Reuters reported.

Ryabkov also said that the United States had violated another bilateral arms agreement – the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty – by modernizing its weapons, TASS reported.

The United States voiced its concern about Russia’s pursuit of weapons including a mobile laser system to destroy satellites in space, as well as its putting into orbit of a new “space apparatus inspector”.

Yleem D.S. Poblete, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, was addressing the UN’s Conference on Disarmament in Geneva which has been discussing a new treaty to prevent an arms race in outer space.