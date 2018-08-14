Hafez Awards winners announced

The winners of the 18th Hafez Awards were announced in a ceremony at Tehran's Milad Tower.

Iranian TV and cinema personalities attended the cultural event, ISNA wrote.

The event's Best Film award went to Hamid Nematollah for 'Subdued', while Fereydoun Jeyrani received Best Director award for 'Asphyxia'.

The award for Best Screenplay (Original or Adapted) was given to Masoumeh Bayat for 'Subdued'.

Best Actress award was jointly given to Parinaz Izadyar for 'Villa Residents' and Leila Hatami for 'Subdued'. This is while the Best Actor award was presented to Hadi Hejazifar for 'Lottery' and Kourosh Tahami for 'Subdued'.

Sahar Mosayyebi for 'Zero to Podium' was awarded with Best Documentary prize. And as a new section Abbas Kiarostami Memorial Medal was given to Asghar Yousefinejad for 'The Home'.

The ceremony was held in Tehran on August 13. Critic and producer Ali Moallem was the founder of the awards, which are annually organized by his Persian cinematic monthly Donya-ye Tasvir (Picture World).

Moallem died of a heart attack in March 2017 but the magazine and the awards were kept alive by Moallem's widow, Azar Memarian, and his son, Omid.