Tehran to host int'l solo improvisations festival

The second edition of Show of Hands Festival centered on Pluck and Strings Solo Improvisations will be held at Tehran's Niavaran Cultural Center from September 1 to 6, said the organizer of the event.

Ramin Seddiqi told a press conference at the complex on Tuesday that 11 prominent world figures from nine countries will take part in the festival, IRNA wrote.

"It was almost one year and a half that I was thinking about holding an event with a specific theme within the framework of a small festival." he said.

Performance will be staged by Golfam Khayyam and Zsófia Boros, Ulaş Özdemir and Hesam Inanlou as well as Anja Lechner and Ali Boustan on September 1, 2 and 3 respectively, Seddiqi added.

Ferenc Snétberger, Björn Meyer, Renaud Garcia-Fons, Mats Eilertsen and Tony Overwater will perform in the second half of the festival, he said.

Peyman Yazdanian will hold 'From Nothing to Improvisation' workshop, Stefano Battaglia will preside over 'Improvisation' workshop and Benedikt Jahnel will manage 'Improvisation and Mathematics' workshop. Nik Bärtsch and David Six will jointly hold training workshops.