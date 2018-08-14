Iran heads into fifth AVC Cup final

Iran’s Pouria Yali (L) hits a spike during the semifinal victory over Chinese Taipei in the 2018 AVC Cup for Men in Taipei, Chinese Taipei, on August 14, 2018. iranvolleyball.com

Sports Desk

The defending champion Iran booked its place in the final of the 2018 AVC Cup for Men in Chinese Taipei for the fifth time.

On Tuesday, Iran powered past Chinese Taipei 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-23) for the second time in the competition. Iranians had defeated the host 3-1 earlier in the tourney in a Pool B match.

Pouria Yali made the biggest contribution to Iran’s victory, chipping in 18 points.

Iran faces Qatar – which clinched a surprise 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16) victory over Japan in the semis earlier on Tuesday – in the final today.

Iran outpowered China 3-1 in the final showpiece in the last edition of the tournament in Thailand in 2016.