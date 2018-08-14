Iran-Kazakhstan trade turnover grows by 70%

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran increased by 70 percent in January-June 2018, said Iran's ambassador to Kazakhstan.

Mojtaba Damirchilu, who was speaking in a meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, further said that the Iranian leadership pays great attention to cooperation with Kazakhstan, which today is the leading country in the Eurasian region, reported Trend News Agency.

"Great work has recently been done, favorable conditions have been created for cooperation in the economic sphere," the ambassador said.

"Over the past six months, we have seen rapid progress in the trade turnover of our countries, which increased by 70 percent," he added.

During the meeting, issues of further cooperation in trade, economic, investment, industrial and transit-transport spheres were discussed.

The prospects for development of cooperation in the subsoil use and agriculture were also considered.

Trade between Kazakhstan and Iran in January-May 2018 amounted to $251.4 million, which is 41.7 percent more than the figure for the same period of 2017 ($177.4 million).

Exports from Kazakhstan to Iran increased by 36.1 percent to $207.2 million in January-May.