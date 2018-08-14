IWPF chief: Peace and justice should go hand in hand in world

By Sadeq Dehqan & Farzam Vanaki

Peace and justice should go hand in hand in the world to make it a better place for all to live in, said the secretary general of the Islamic World Peace Forum (IWPF).

Speaking to Iran Daily, Davoud Ameri added the major powers leave their adverse impacts on the UN sincere efforts for establishment and hence they do not allow the peace establishment trend in the world to be followed fairly and impartially by the UN.

IWPF is a non-governmental organization (NGO), which, by adopting scientific and cultural approaches, seeks to promote peace and humanitarian moves.

At first glance, it is as if the IWPF and the UN are performing the same mission and making parallel efforts. However, IWPF officials maintain that the NGO is promoting peace and justice together.

The main difference between the IWPF’s approach and attitude toward establishing permanent peace with those of the UN lies in the fact that the former attempts to focus on promoting and serving justice in its pursuit aimed at securing peace.

Excerpts of the interview follow:

IRAN DAILY: What is the IWPF’s approach toward establishing peace across the world? What are the NGO’s objectives?

DAVOUD AMERI: Among the main problems we are currently beset with in the world, is the non-participation of Muslim states and Muslim world’s elites in establishing and enacting international criteria and regulations. The UN and its affiliated organizations are implementing measures to establish peace and achieve equality and justice in the world, which are very good and should continue.

However, Islamic thoughts and culture are missing in this process. Apparently, Muslim elites are required to strive more to open room for their literature and thoughts in international arenas and among efforts aimed at bringing about peace in the world.

At present, Muslim community constitutes a major part of the world’s population. Such a large population is required to have a greater share in the processes involving creation of thought and culture in the world. Currently, the UN has undertaken efforts to design documents pertaining to the fields of peace and justice. Muslim elites are required to play their part in the implementation of this project.

Likewise, we are compiling a set of approaches, opinions and attitudes, representing the outlook of the Islamic Republic on global peace and justice, based on the thoughts of the Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

This is because the thoughts of the two great figures, who are both among prominent Muslim scholars, are in fact an extract of all Islamic thoughts. These intellectual outlooks toward peace and justice, along with other thoughts, can be presented at an international level.

What is the difference between the outlook you mentioned and other views toward the issue of peace in the world?

While the UN and other related international organizations always raise the issue of establishing permanent peace, the ground is not yet prepared for securing perpetual peace in the world. Islamic discourse is based on just and impartial behavior. Muslim thinkers and scholars maintain that permanent peace will be brought about only when peace and justice are combined.

Just peace has roots in original Islamic concepts and teachings and is a universal principle accepted by all human beings. Undoubtedly, among every human being’s very first and basic rights are establishing peace, achieving justice and protecting human dignity. The entire humanity wishes to see a world in which these rights are respected. Based on this belief, the Islamic Republic of Iran is deeply attempting to secure peace in the global system. Peace and justice are Iranians’ clear message to the entire world.

To promote the discourse of just peace, we will hold Global Conference on Peace and Justice in the year to March 2019.

The sum of what you said shows that you believe, at present, the UN has not been fully successful in its mission.

The UN has been founded to establish peace and ensure security in the world. It has, so far, made enormous efforts to these ends. Nevertheless, achieving justice is also among the objectives stipulated in the UN Charter. But the organization has not been fully successful in this regard. UN has certain considerations in its relations with major world powers. Thus, these countries leave their adverse impact on the UN sincere efforts toward promoting the discourse of justice. Their interests prevent just peace from being established in the world.