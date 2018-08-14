Minister: Iran welcomes Swiss firms' investment in solar energy sector

Iran is keen to broaden cooperation with Switzerland as Swiss companies can help the country boost its use of solar energy, said Iran's energy minister.

According to Fars News Agency, Reza Ardakanian further said in a meeting with Swiss Ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner on Tuesday, "Swiss firms can produce electricity from solar power plants in Iran and sell electricity to neighboring states, including Afghanistan, using Iran's infrastructures."

He cited small hydroelectric power plants, water resources management, water desalination, water and sewage treatment, cooperation with the Regional Center on Urban Water Management (RCUWM) and management of border waters as other areas of bilateral cooperation.

Leitner underlined his country's willingness to further increase mutual and regional cooperation with Tehran underscoring the needy for implementing projects in Iran.

In June, Leitner underlined the European countries' efforts to keep investment in Iran, adding that Bern will definitely continue nuclear cooperation with Tehran.

"Numerous measures have been adopted to maintain investment between Iran and Europe and you will witness results of these measures in the next few weeks," Leitner said.

He added that his country has always supported the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and the world powers and endeavors to keep it alive.

"We know that Iran has remained committed to all its undertakings based on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s confirmation and we regret the US decision (to withdraw from the nuclear deal)," Leitner said.

Asked if nuclear cooperation between Tehran and Bern will continue, he said, "We have a roadmap which has been signed by the two countries' presidents in 2016 and includes cooperation in the field of nuclear safety. A number of meetings have been held between the relevant (nuclear) agencies and we rest assured that they will continue."