Lavrov: Sanctions against Russia, Iran, Turkey aimed at hindering Syria talks progress

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western countries were trying to influence the success of the Astana process for Syria by imposing sanctions against Russia, Turkey and Iran.

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Turkey on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"Of course, we probably will not see any direct link to the Syrian crisis in the statements that the American side is making when it announces sanctions against our countries. But, objectively, of course, we feel the desire of the West, primarily the United States, but not only it, not to let the Astana process achieve substantive results and portray it as not entirely successful," Lavrov said.

"But the fact that Turkey, Russia and Iran, having not always concurring and sometimes far from concurring stances on this or that aspect of the Syrian crisis have found wisdom and willingness to settle concrete problems, has reversed the situation in Syria," Lavrov stressed.

He added that Daesh terrorist group has been practically defeated with only some isolated small groups remaining.

Lavrov added that the vast part of the Syrian territory had been liberated from terrorists, and there is no military activity there. "It’s time to recover infrastructure, all life-support systems, so that the refugees from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Europe would start returning to their homes. This process is already underway, and we think it should be encouraged by all means," he stated.