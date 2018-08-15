Alizadeh might be forced to retire from taekwondo after ACL injury, coach says

Iranian taekwondo practitioner Kimia Alizadeh Zenoozi (R) and head coach of the Iran women’s national taekwondo team Mahroo Komrani (presstv.com)

Iranian taekwondo practitioner Kimia Alizadeh Zenoozi would likely be forced to retire from the sport on medical advice following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury she suffered during a training session earlier this month.

Head coach of the Iran women’s national taekwondo team, Mahroo Komrani, announced the news about the 20-year-old bronze medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games on Tuesday, presstv.com wrote.

The National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NOCIRI) had initially named Alizadeh as Iran’s flag-bearer during the opening ceremony of the forthcoming 2018 Asian Games – officially known as the 18th Asian Games and also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018.

On August 7, the NOCIRI chose female sports shooter Elaheh Ahmadi as a replacement for the injured taekwondo practitioner.

The 2018 Asian Games will start on August 18 and will wrap up on September 2.

The Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games.