Iran to host largest pharma event in Middle East

The largest pharmaceutical event in Iran and in the Middle East, Iran Pharma Expo 2018, will be held late in September with more than 500 active companies in the field of medicine and related industries, in attendance.

Showcasing a great number of pharmaceuticals (APIs) packaging industries, herbals, supplementary products, cosmetics and hygienic products, pharmaceutical machinery and equipment, as well as homecare and contact services, Iran Pharma Expo 2018 promises to mark yet another historical event in the region’s pharmaceutical market, Mehr News Agency reported.

Iran Pharma wrote that ‘today, we are facing several crisis in the field of health and the irrational consumption of drugs is among the most important ones, which brings about irreparable consequences. All these incidents are only related to the fields of culture and media, and with regard to the expensiveness of working in advertisement, the best course of action would be promotional and educational measures in preeminent exhibitions".

Commercial opportunities

Iran Pharma Expo, emphasizing on ‘event’ rather than ‘exhibition’ in the traditional sense of the word is trying to discover new markets for exports, while introducing domestic potentials and the latest achievements in the industry. Without a doubt, when the domestic market is filled with domestic products, and the manufacturing capacities rank twice as the domestic demand, export is the only way of survival for the most strategic national manufacturing industry.

Human resources

Experts on health systems, regardless of the imposed war and sanctions, Iranian pharmacists can scientifically manufacture any medicine produced in the world within two years. Furthermore, currently the number of educated pharmacists is increasing and the number of papers published in this field is much higher than in other fields of study. This calls for more job opportunities to be provided for young pharmacists in this industry in order to utilize this professional workforce optimally. Iran Pharma Expo, as a scientific-cultural event, has provided this platform.