Iran's ‘The Rose Empire’ antiques back home

A vast collection of Qajar-era (1785-1925) objects on display at ‘The Rose Empire: Masterpieces of 19th-Century Persian Art’ returned to its original home National Museum of Iran and Golestan Palace.

The cultural event was held at France’s Louvre-Lens art museum from March 28 to July 22, IRNA wrote.

‘The Rose Empire’ was dedicated to the arts of the Qajar dynasty that ruled Iran from 1786 to 1925: A period which saw the modernization of Iran, even while the country sought to preserve its identity and traditions. The artistic creation of this period, stimulated by virtuoso artists at court, is particularly rich and abundant. The exhibition brings together more than 400 paintings, drawings, jewels, enamels, carpets, costumes, photographs or ceremonial weapons, in an immersive and colorful scenography created by Christian Lacroix.

The exhibition was curated by Gwenaëlle Fellinger, senior curator of the department of Islamic Art at the Louvre, and Hana Chidiac, head of the North African and Near Eastern collections of the Quai Branly Museum.

The event was highly welcomed and received more than 190,000 visitors during its run of show, Masoud Nosrati, director of Golestan Palace said.

Nosrati noted, “Eight oil and watercolor paintings, a collection of photographs taken by Nassereddin Shah and also a camera, a copper crown belonging to Agha Mohammad khan, two exquisite handwritten Qurans, and other masterpieces were among the 19 selected works of Golestan Palace in the Louvre Museum.”

Two other works loaned from National Museum of Iran are also expected to return to Iran after undergoing its bureaucratic processes, Nosrati concluded.