0355 GMT August 15, 2018

News ID: 219900
Published: 0210 GMT August 15, 2018

No 'Limit' for internationally-acclaimed Iranian flick

No 'Limit' for internationally-acclaimed Iranian flick

Iranian short film 'Limit' won the Best Short Film Award at the Third R.E.D. International Film Festival (RIFF) in Norway.

'Limit' is an eight-minute narrative of the life a man in a quiet neighborhood who seeks help from people who he sees, until someone suddenly enters his home.

Javad Daraei's short film is a spiritual adaption that employs novel metaphors to challenge the cliché hardships for physically impaired people, Mehr News Agency reported.

'Limit' recently won three awards from three international festivals, namely the Seventh St. Cloud Filmfest., the Second Miami FearFest in the US, and also the best foreign short film prize at the international Hollywood Hills Awards.

It also won the best short film award at Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) in the US, Best Fiction Award at Southampton Film Week 2017 in the UK and Best Foreign Student Award at Great Lakes Christian Film Festival in Buffalo, NY.

RIFF's mission is to build a bridge between different fields of performing, as well as visual art, and the film industry; hence the subtitle: dance-art-cinema. The festival aims to show films that have a strong element of movement and dance including expressions such as art films, more traditional and conventional short films and full feature films.

The event took place from August 8 to 12.

 

   
