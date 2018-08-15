RSS
0354 GMT August 15, 2018

Published: 0213 GMT August 15, 2018

Iran's legendary voice actor Ebadi passes away

Iranian voice actor Mohammad Ebadi died of cardiac arrest at the age of 71 in Tehran Wednesday.

He was a prominent dubber and at the same time an actor in Iran's cinema and TV. He took up professional work in dubbing at the age of 25, ISNA reported.

His colleague Jalal Maqami said that like Bahram Zand, Ebadi was also considered as a legend in dubbing.

He lent his voice to many leading characters in numerous memorable movies and series including 'The Water Margin', French TV series 'Navarro', 'From the North Country', 'Inspector Rex', 'Sherlock Holmes', 'Lucky Luke' and 'Manga Mito Kōmon'.

 

   
