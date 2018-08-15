RSS
0354 GMT August 15, 2018

News ID: 219909
Published: 0233 GMT August 15, 2018

Iran stunned by Qatar in AVC Cup final

Iran stunned by Qatar in AVC Cup final
iranvolleyball.com

Sports Desk

Iran failed to defend its title at the 2018 AVC Cup for Men as the Asian powerhouse suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Qatar in the final showpiece in Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.

Having won the first two sets (25-23, 25-21), Behrouz Ataei’s men failed to seal the victory and the Qataris bounced back to win the following two sets (25-22, 25-18) before taking the decider 15-10 to win the title.

In the third-place playoff, Japan also came from behind to beat the host 3-2 (21-25, 20-25, 32-30, 29-27, 17-15) and took the bronze.

The sixth edition of the tournament took place in Taipei, Chinese Taipei, on August 8-15.

Iran remains the most decorated side of the competition with three gold medals in 2008, 2010 and 2016.

 

   
KeyWords
2018 AVC Cup for Men
Qatar
Japan
Iran
Irandaily
 
