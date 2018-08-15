Iran stunned by Qatar in AVC Cup final

Sports Desk

Iran failed to defend its title at the 2018 AVC Cup for Men as the Asian powerhouse suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Qatar in the final showpiece in Chinese Taipei on Wednesday.

Having won the first two sets (25-23, 25-21), Behrouz Ataei’s men failed to seal the victory and the Qataris bounced back to win the following two sets (25-22, 25-18) before taking the decider 15-10 to win the title.

In the third-place playoff, Japan also came from behind to beat the host 3-2 (21-25, 20-25, 32-30, 29-27, 17-15) and took the bronze.

The sixth edition of the tournament took place in Taipei, Chinese Taipei, on August 8-15.

Iran remains the most decorated side of the competition with three gold medals in 2008, 2010 and 2016.