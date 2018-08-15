CMIC begins mapping operations of D19 geological layer

Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company (CMIC) began mapping operations of the iron ore-rich D19 geological layer, the company's managing director said.

Mahmoud Nourian added the operations began after months of discussions to allay the concerns of environmental experts. He said D19 should come on stream as soon as possible.

The official noted that initial estimates show that the D19 geological layer, which is situated near Chadormalu mining and industrial concentrate processing units, has a deposit of 100 million tons of extractable iron ore.

The CMIC chief said the company extracted over 72 million tons of tailing stones and more than 15 million tons of iron ore in the year to March 2018. He stated that 9.389 million tons of iron ore concentrates were produced in a processing unit which were 25 percent more than the nominal capacity.

Nourian said Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company produced 3.517 million tons of iron ore pellets, 515,300 tons of aggregate iron ore and 428,000 tons of steel ingots in the year to March 2018.

He added that the CMIC plans to launch two new projects by March 2019.

One of these projects is a sponge iron unit with a capacity of 1.55 million tons, he said noting that the second one is a steel ingot production unit. Nourian said the equipment of both projects has been supplied by domestic companies.

He said studies are underway to launch a pelletizing unit with a capacity of four million tons and a rolling factory with a capacity of 1.2 million tons in the city of Ardakan.

CMIC's continued production is also essential for expanding Iran's steel industry. The government aims to turn the country into the world's sixth largest steel producer based on the targets set by the 20-Year Vision Plan (2005-25), which stipulates the production of 55 million tons of crude steel. Over 150 million tons of iron ore are required to achieve this figure.