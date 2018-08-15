Iran, Russia to expand IT cooperation

Iran's ambassador to Moscow and Russia's deputy minister of digital development, telecom and mass communications in a recent meeting underlined the need to enhance cooperation between telecommunication ministries in the two countries.

Iran's Mehdi Sanaei and Alexey Volin also discussed the Caspian Sea media conference expected to be held on September 19 in Astrakhan, Russia and other media-related conferences, IRNA reported.

The meeting can be considered as the follow-up of the fourteenth meeting of the joint Russia-Iran cooperation committee.

The first session of the meeting aimed at setting up a media committee was held in Tehran in early summer with the participation of Volin.

The Tehran meeting discussed, among other things, media cooperation, such as joint production of TV programs for children, supplying equipment and holding training courses for journalists.