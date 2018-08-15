South Korea's July crude oil imports from Iran top 788,000 tons

South Korea shipped in 788,651 tons of crude oil from Iran in July, or 186,478 barrels per day (bpd), customs office data showed on Wednesday.

That was 14.67 percent up from 686,849 tons of this June, Reuters reported.

The South Korean government has been seeking waivers to the sanctions from the US government.

In the first seven months of the year, South Korea's Iranian crude imports declined to 6.92 million tons, or 239,317 bpd. That was down 35.1 percent from 10.67 million tons over the same period in 2017, according to the customs data.

In total, South Korea, the world's fifth-largest crude oil importer, shipped in 12.89 million tons of crude in July, or 3.05 mbd, up 3.6 percent from 12.44 million tons a year earlier.

Oil imports from Russia rose 60.1 percent to 1.18 million tons year-on-year. US crude imports in July were 684,931 tons, compared to no shipments a year earlier.

For the January to July period, South Korea imported 87 million tons of crude — up 2.8 percent from 84.61 million tons last year, the data showed.

The country's final July crude oil imports data will be released later this month by state-run Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC).