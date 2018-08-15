RSS
News ID: 219916
Published: 0242 GMT August 15, 2018

Iran wins historic table tennis bronze at Asian junior meet

Sports desk

Iran’s boys’ team collected a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships in Myanmar to put an end to the country’s 60-year wait for glory in the competitions.

On Tuesday, Iran’s four-a-side team – comprising Amin Ahmadian, Arya Amiri, Amir-Reza Abbasi and Hamid Shams shahr-Babaki – settled for a third-place finish in the tournament following a 3-1 defeat against India in the semifinals.

Iran’s highest-ranked player Ahmadian claimed the sole victory against the Indians when he beat Manush Shah 3-1 in the opening fixture of the tie.

Iran had outpointed South Korea 3-2 en route to the last four.

Having started on August 13, the 24th edition of the competitions will finish at the the Wunna Theikdi Indoor Stadium in the Myanmar capital of Nay Pyi Taw on August 18.

 

 

 

 

   
