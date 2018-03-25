Saudi warships strike northwestern Yemeni village, six civilians dead

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the warships fired the projectiles at al-Sadah village in the Hayran district of the province on Wednesday afternoon.

The sources added that there were women and children among the fallen victims, Presstv Reported.

Later in the day, scores of Saudi-backed Yemeni militiamen loyal to resigned president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi were killed and injured when a powerful bomb explosion ripped through their position in the al-Zobab region of Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta'izz.

Yemeni governor escapes assassination attempt in Aden

Meanwhile, the governor of Ta’izz province has survived a roadside bomb that struck his convoy in the port city of Aden

A local security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Ameen Mahmoud was targeted in the Enma neighborhood of the city, which is located approximately 420 kilometers (260 miles) south of the capital Sana'a, on Tuesday following a meeting with a number of high-ranking Saudi-backed officials.

The official added that the governor escaped the explosion with minor wounds, but a number of his companions were killed during the incident.

Ambulances quickly rushed to the bombing site, while security forces were deployed around the area.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet, but local Yemeni sources blamed al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula militants for being behind such explosions.

The assassination attempt came as the city of Aden has been recently witnessing a growing number of assassinations of security officials and Muslim preachers.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the Saudi-led war had left some 600,000 civilians dead and injured since March 2015.

The United Nations says a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in need of food aid, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger.

A high-ranking UN aid official has warned against the “catastrophic” living conditions in Yemen, stating that there is a growing risk of famine and cholera there.

“The conflict has escalated since November, driving an estimated 100,000 people from their homes,” John Ging, UN director of aid operations, told the UN Security Council on February 27.