Kerala floods: Kochi Metro, rail services hit; death toll crosses 80

The flood situation worsened in Kerala on Thursday with the public transport system virtually collapsing in many parts of central Kerala after the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro suspended their operations due to floods, Hindustantimes.com reported.

Seven people were killed in a massive landslide in Palakkad this morning, taking the death toll in Kerala’s worst natural to 87. Three persons are still trapped at the site. Many areas of the state remain marooned with rail, road and air services severely crippled across the state. All 14 districts of the state are under red alert as heavy rain continued in many parts of the state.

The floods have affected the transport system to the Kochi city.

“Due to rise in water level at Bridge No 176 on Downline between Angamali and Aluva, The services on this bridge is suspended,” a Southern railway spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) also suspended its operations this morning after flood water submerged its yard in Muttom near Aluva.

“Kochi Metro train operation is suspended as the water level rises in Muttom yard area,” KMRL said in a statement.

The service will be resumed once the water comes down and the systems are back in good condition, its spokesperson said.

Bus services to Kochi were also affected after National Highways connecting the city submerged in Kalamassery area, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the Kerala government of all help to combat the flood situation.

State revenue officials said Army will press C-17 transport aircraft into service for relief operations while the Navy will deploy more personnel for rescue and relief operations in Pathanamthitta

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will review the flood situation later Thursday as many areas remain without power and drinking water sparking fears of an epidemic outbreak, officials said.

On Wednesday, the Cochin International Airport shut down flight operations till Saturday as water entered in the airport area following continuous rains and the opening of dam shutters in Periyar river.

People in downstream areas have been severely affected after shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir, and Idamalayar were opened.

More than 1.5 lakh people are now living in relief camps.

Vijayan sent an SOS to the Centre for more forces and sought help from all quarters to deal with the unprecedented situation. “Situation is really grave but we are managing things on a war footing. We need help from all quarters and the government is committed to minimize casualty,” he said after an emergency meeting Wednesday night.

In Malappuram nine members of a family perished after their house collapsed on Wednesday in landslide and Idukki and Wayanad reported three casualties each. Idukki, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts are among worst affected.