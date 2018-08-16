5 reasons to eat more eggs, boost your fitness and weight loss efforts

Eggs are a great weight loss food as well as rich in nutrients that help you stay fit and power your exercise routine. Here are 5 benefits that you need to know about.

Eggs are a superfood that are rich in protein but low in calories, which means it can fuel your workout while not affecting your weight loss plans. Eggs are also a great source of Vitamin B complex, Vitamin D, B6, B12 and several minerals. It is also the perfect breakfast food for you as it can power you through the morning, Hindustantimes.com reported.

Here are some of the benefits of eating eggs that you need to know about:

* Eggs are essential for various vital metabolic processes in the body as well as normal cell function, growth, and energy production.

* The iron content of egg yolk can be easily assimilated and digested by the body.

* Eggs are nutrient-dense and filling, which makes it an ideal diet food. It reduces appetite and increases fullness, compared to foods that contain less protein.

*Eggs contain lutein antioxidants that reduce chances of major eye disorders. Lutein is also a factor that helps to keep your brain healthy later in life.An egg a day can also cut down risk of stroke by 12%.

* While it is high in cholesterol, it does not raise your cholesterol levels.